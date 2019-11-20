SLED: Former law enforcement officer charged with misconduct in office

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A former law enforcement officer has been charged with misconduct in office, according to SLED officials.

Agents arrested a former law enforcement officer with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in connection with unlawfully removing monies from the ODPS evidence room.

Carl Wayne Schultz, 47, was charged with Misconduct in Office.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Schultz was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Solicitor’s Office.

