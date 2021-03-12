SLED: Former Town of Blacksburg employee charged with embezzlement for scrap metal sales

by: WSPA Staff

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A former employee at the Town of Blacksburg has been charged with embezzlement.

On Thursday, agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested the former Director of Public Works for the Town of Blacksburg for embezzling approximately $4,300 of public funds from April 2013 to January 2020.

Michael Grover Smiley, 44, was charged with embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000, according to SLED.

While employed, Smiley received sales from The Town of Blacksburg materials to a scrap metal company, according to the arrest warrant.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Blacksburg Police Department. Smiley was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

