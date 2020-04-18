SLED investigates after deputies shoot knife-wielding man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Anderson.

Deputies say at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, they were dispatched to a 911 hang up call on Evergreen Street in Anderson.

Once on scene, deputies say they were encountered by an adult male suspect armed with a knife.

The suspect aggressively approached the deputy, who fired their weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was stuck at least one time and transported to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.