SLED investigates inmate death in Laurens Co. after medical emergency

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – SLED is investigating after an inmate experienced a medical emergency and died Friday.

On Friday morning, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a residence on Beaverdam Church Rd. in the Enoree area of Laurens County due to an individual causing a disturbance.

An individual was arrested on scene and transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he was booked for Breach of Peace and Resisting Arrest, deputies said.

While at the Detention Center, the inmate experienced a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The inmate was transported to the hospital, where he died a short time later. SLED was requested to investigate, as is protocol with any in-custody death.

That person’s identity has not yet been released. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.