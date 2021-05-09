SLED investigates officer involved shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident in which shots were fired during a confrontation between a man and officers from the Greenville Police Department Sunday.

According to SLED officers were in the process of conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to be connected to an earlier shooting when this shooting took place. The armed man was shot and killed during the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.