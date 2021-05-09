SLED investigates officer involved shooting in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident in which shots were fired during a confrontation between a man and officers from the Greenville Police Department Sunday.

According to SLED officers were in the process of conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to be connected to an earlier shooting when this shooting took place. The armed man was shot and killed during the incident. No other injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store