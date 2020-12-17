SLED investigating after officer fires shots at suspect in Laurens, no injuries reported

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired by an officer in Laurens this week.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident from Tuesday in which shots were fired by an officer from the City of Laurens Police Department during the attempted apprehension of suspect in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect evaded law enforcement and remains at large, according to SLED. No injuries have been reported.

SLED investigators will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses and will collect evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.