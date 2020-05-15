SLED investigating after suspect exchanged gunfire with law enforcement during vehicle pursuit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County say one person is dead and another injured after a car chase that began in Orangeburg early Friday morning.

Sheriff Duane Lewis with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol clocked a vehicle traveling at 104 MPH as it traveled down I-95 just before 2:00 a.m.

A pursuit ensued heading on I-95 northbound, eventually exiting onto I-26 eastbound.

During the chase, Lewis said Highway Patrol requested assistance, and that is when BSCO responded to the call.

Sheriff Lewis said at some point gunfire was exchanged during the pursuit which came to an end at a rest stop on I-26 in Ladson. Lewis said the gunfire occurred between a Berkeley County deputy, SC Highway Patrol and the suspect.

BREAKING: @SCHP_Troop6 confirms the heavy police presence on I-26 is the result of an officer involved shooting. @taylormurraytv is live at the scene to bring you the latest. @WCBD #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/B843WoKy2q — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) May 15, 2020

One person is in custody, another was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

No members of law enforcement were injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigating the shooting because of the exchange of gunfire that involved law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Lewis said two deputies are on paid administrative leave with pay, as standard procedure, because they were involved in a shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on us for the latest.