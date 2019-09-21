SLED investigating allegations against Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller at Miller’s request

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating claims against Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller. Miller requested the investigation, according to SLED spokesperson Thom Berry.

Berry could not comment on the nature of the allegations, but Leslie Fletcher, who is the communications manager with the City of Greenville, said Miller asked for an outside agency to look into allegations of misconduct on the part of one or more members of the Greenville Police Department.

Berry said SLED is investigating allegations against Chief Miller, but declined to say if others in the police department are involved in the investigation. He also said the investigation involves the Greenville Police Foundation, which is a non-profit that raises money to supplement the department’s budget, according to its website.

The investigation has been underway since early this Summer, according to Berry.