Assistant elementary school principal placed on leave, SLED investigating
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) - Anderson School District One alerted parents Friday that an elementary school's assistant principal was placed on administrative leave.
The district said Palmetto Elementary School's Assistant Principal John Economou was placed on administrative leave with pay.
The district has been cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation, but the district does not have any information that suggests Economous engaged in any criminal activity.
Williamston Police Chief Tony Taylor told 7News that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.
The district released the following statement:
I want to inform you that the district has placed Mr. John Economou, Assistant Principal at Palmetto Elementary, on administrative leave with pay. The District is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation following some concerns that have been raised regarding Mr. Economou. The district has no information at this time that suggests that Mr. Economou has engaged in any criminal conduct. Due to the active investigation by law enforcement, the district is unable to provide further specifics or information at this time. If you have questions, please feel free to contact the district office.