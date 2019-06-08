Assistant elementary school principal placed on leave, SLED investigating Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Economou (Photo Courtesy: Palmetto Elemetary School) [ + - ] Video

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) - Anderson School District One alerted parents Friday that an elementary school's assistant principal was placed on administrative leave.

The district said Palmetto Elementary School's Assistant Principal John Economou was placed on administrative leave with pay.

The district has been cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation, but the district does not have any information that suggests Economous engaged in any criminal activity.

Williamston Police Chief Tony Taylor told 7News that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.

The district released the following statement: