GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a house fire in Gaffney overnight.

According to the Gaffney City Fire Department, the fire happened on 4th Street Saturday night.

Gaffney Fire, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are still investigating the cause of the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the coroner. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

