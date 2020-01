LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are investigating the death of an inmate at the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as Aaron Anthony Hewitt, 42.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Hewitt was found dead in his cell around 5:00am Friday.

SLED said the death investigation case remains open at this time.

No other details were released.