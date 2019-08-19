SLED investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center, coroner confirms

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
jail cell generic prison

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of an inmate in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office was notified of the death of inmate William Benjamin Lyde, 54, on Sunday just before 6 p.m.

“We performed an autopsy today and he did have significant medical history,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger said SLED will continue to investigate Lyde’s death as they interview and gather other items.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store