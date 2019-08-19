SLED investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center, coroner confirms

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of an inmate in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office was notified of the death of inmate William Benjamin Lyde, 54, on Sunday just before 6 p.m.

“We performed an autopsy today and he did have significant medical history,” Clevenger said.

Clevenger said SLED will continue to investigate Lyde’s death as they interview and gather other items.