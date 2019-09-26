Laurens Police captain on paid leave, SLED investigating

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement agents have been investigating a Laurens Police officer.

SLED said they have been investigating Captain Scott Satterfield.

Laurens County Police Chief Chrissie Cofield told 7 News Thursday Satterfield was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday evening for a personnel matter. She said he will remain on leave until SLED finishes their investigation.

Satterfield was previously investigated after he was accused of driving drunk and getting into a fight with a man at a Myrtle Beach bar back in 2016. Satterfield was placed on leave but later returned to the job after his name was clear.