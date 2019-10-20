SLED investigating officer-involved incident that resulted in death of Easley man

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – SLED is investigating an officer- involved incident that resulted in the death of an Easley man on Saturday.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in a “use of force incident” that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man on Nursery Road.

At 2:48 p.m., deputies arrived at the residence in response to a domestic disturbance.

No one else was injured during the incident, deputies say.

Sheriff Rick Clark requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct the investigation.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

