SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken Co.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcemnt Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County.

According to SLED, the incident happened on Dec. 9 and involved the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Officers said they were responding to a call for suspicious activity in the area. The suspect, Thomas Michael Airington, exchanged shots with the officers during a confrontation.

Airington was not injured and was arrested. The officer was injured and transported to the hospital, SLED said. They are expected to survive.

