SLED investigating possible policy violations at Greenwood County jail

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff confirmed to 7News that there is an ongoing investigation into the jail.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents confirmed to 7News possible policy violations are of a sexual nature.

Agents are investigating a complaint involving sexual activities at the jail, according to SLED.

According to the Index-Journal, some employees have been put on paid leave.

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he can’t comment any further on what’s going on because it’s still under investigation.