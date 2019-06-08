SLED investigating possible policy violations at Greenwood County jail

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
prison bars jail bars jail generic prison generic

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff confirmed to 7News that there is an ongoing investigation into the jail.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents confirmed to 7News possible policy violations are of a sexual nature.

Agents are investigating a complaint involving sexual activities at the jail, according to SLED.

According to the Index-Journal, some employees have been put on paid leave. 

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he can’t comment any further on what’s going on because it’s still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store