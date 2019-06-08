News

SLED investigating possible policy violations at Greenwood County jail

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Greenwood County Sheriff confirmed to 7News that there is an ongoing investigation into the jail.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating possible policy violations, according to the Index-Journal.

SLED agents said the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office asked them to investigate but could not say why.

According to the Index-Journal, some employees have been put on paid leave. 

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he can't comment any further on what's going on because it's still under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center