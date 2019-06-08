SLED investigating possible policy violations at Greenwood County jail

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Credit: WSAV

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Greenwood County Sheriff confirmed to 7News that there is an ongoing investigation into the jail.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating possible policy violations, according to the Index-Journal.

SLED agents said the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office asked them to investigate but could not say why.

According to the Index-Journal, some employees have been put on paid leave.

Sheriff Dennis Kelly said he can't comment any further on what's going on because it's still under investigation.