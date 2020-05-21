SLED: Investigation into missing file folder related to Looper murders closes without criminal charges

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation into a missing file folder related to the 1975 Looper murders has closed without criminal charges, according to SLED.

Last December, Greenville Police requested an outside agency investigate after a file folder vanished that contained a letter related to the 1975 murders of Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Frank Looper and his father, Rufus Looper.

The missing letter, uncovered in April of 2018, suggested that the sheriff at the time may have been involved in those murders and covered it up, according to Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller.

Greenville Police declined to say when they realized the letter went missing.

Charles Wakefield Jr. was convicted for the murders, but has maintained his innocence. He received parole in 2010 and now lives in Charlotte after 35 years in prison. He was originally sentenced to death by electric chair, but was saved by a Supreme Court ruling.

In December, 7 News’ Anne Maxwell sat down with Wakefield to discuss the disappearance of the letter.

The investigation into the missing file folder was closed after SLED said the “Solicitor’s office determined there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”