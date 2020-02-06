SLED investigation sheds lights on allegations against Union County sheriff

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Asking someone to buy booze for him on the clock and sending sexually explicit messages are just some of the allegations against an upstate sheriff brought to light by a state investigation.

“The statement I made is the statement I made, and I don’t have any other statement to make,” Union County Sheriff David Taylor told 7 News.

Taylor is sticking to a statement he released Wednesday about his future with the department. In it, he said he will not be seeking another term.

But Union County resident and local podcast host Kyle Brannon thinks the sheriff needs to go sooner. He’s calling on him to resign following the allegations that have been brought to light by the SLED report.

“It’s causing kind of a chaos and that’s the reason he should resign. Not only for the dignity of the town but also for the dignity of the office,” said Union County resident and local podcast host, Kyle Brannon.

The evidence includes a journal by Taylor’s former assistant, Kim Bailey.

At one time, she was under investigation for some missing funds within the department. The journal claims she was asked by the sheriff on multiple occasions to buy alcohol for him during working hours.

It also alleges he once pulled down his pants, still wearing his underwear in front of her, and made a comment about how much weight he’d lost.

Now Union County residents, like Brannon, are left wondering how this will impact the department and the county.

“Just simply the fact of whether that be for his benefit or the town’s benefit, something has to happen,” Brannon said.

Brannon isn’t the only one calling on this immediate change for the sheriff’s department. The county supervisor sent out a video, asking for the same thing.

“I have met with the sheriff and told him that in my opinion, he needs to resign for the good of the office as the sheriff as well as Union County,” said Union County Supervisor, Frank Hart.

And while Sheriff Taylor wouldn’t talk to us in person, he did mention in the statement he sent out Wednesday that some of the allegations in this document are true, others exaggerated and many false.

He said he will not be seeking a fourth term, but will do his job everyday until his term is over and he retires.

It’s also worth noting, an elected sheriff cannot be removed from office unless convicted of a crime.

We also reached out to the solicitor in charge of this case to ask whether or not that’s still a possibility. They have yet to get back to us.