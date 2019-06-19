SLED looking into bullying claims regarding death of Honea Path sanitation worker

Authorities investigating fatal crash at the intersection of Pitts and Orr streets in Honea Path (WSPA).

HONEA PATH, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been asked to investigate reports of bullying against a sanitation worker who was hit by a garbage truck and later died from his injuries.

According to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore, SLED is only investigating the bullying that was reported on social media in reference to the death and not necessarily the death itself.

Monday, Honea Path Mayor Earl Lollis Meyers said the town had requested a third-party investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol, OSHA, and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

We previously reported that Richard Ernest Smith, 49, of Honea Path, was hit by a town garbage truck while he and other sanitation workers were emptying cans along Pitts Street on Thursday morning.

According to an earlier news release, the garbage truck driver lost sight of Smith while backing up the vehicle.

Smith was reportedly pinned beneath the truck and had to be removed from underneath the vehicle.

Honea Path Fire Department and Honea Path Fire-EMS responded to the scene, provided medical care and transported Smith to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Smith died as a result of blunt force trauma just after 7 a.m. Thursday.