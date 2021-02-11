SLED, Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate missing persons cases that may be connected

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for several missing women right now and information on an active death investigation. They’re asking for the public’s help.

A look at all 4 cases:

Laura Anders has been missing since January 2, 2019. She was last seen near Mountain Rest.

Pamela Roach was last seen in Walhalla on February 4, 2019.

Tammy Stubblefield, who went missing December 6, 2019. She was last seen in Walhalla.

Most recent, Renee King, who went missing last year but whose body was found on February 6, 2021.

The niece of one of the missing women, Heather Davenport, said “Never in a million years would I have thought one of my loved ones would go missing.”

Davenport says it’s been two years and they still know anything about where her aunt Laura Anders could be.

Davenport said, “We’ve just been wanting answers, and it’s just been very hard because we haven’t had any leads or anything and we just want some closure.”

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to get the families answers.

They’ve requested SLED’s help.

Public information officer for the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Watts, said they brought it SLED, “To assist our investigators who are already investigating the missing persons cases. To be able to kind of put a second set of eyes on the evidence and information we have obtained.”

One of the missing women, Renee King, was found dead in the woods early Saturday morning near Rufus Land Road in Westminster.

Watts explained, “That case has transitioned from a missing persons case to an active death investigation case which is ongoing.”

The sheriff’s office says, at the moment, they have nothing to suggest the cases are connected.

If you have any information about these cases you’re asked to contact the Oconee County Crime Stoppers at 88-274-6372.