SLED releases new details into I-85 traffic stop, crash that resulted in the death of a Greenville Co. deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new information in regard to two people charged following a traffic stop Tuesday that resulted in a crash and the death of a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to a news release, Ray L. Kelly, 37, of Medford, NY, was charged with murder, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, weapons possession during a violent crime, two counts of resisting arrest and drug trafficking.

Tornell T. Laureano, 24, Bayshore, NY, was charged with drug trafficking and weapons possession during a violent crime.

According to a SLED affidavit, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima with Indiana tags Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 43 in Greenville County.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the Nissan, Kelly, could not give deputies identification and tried to leave the scene in the Altima.

Sgt. Conley Jumper responded to the traffic stop to assist deputies already on-scene.

Sgt. Conley Jumper (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the affidavit, when Jumper arrived Kelly was fighting and resisting deputies, who were trying to arrest him.

“Kelly resisted deputies’ attempts to place him into custody and physically assaulted them by pushing, striking, and pulling away,” according to the affidavit. “Kelly was able to get back into the vehicle as he continued to resist arrest by Deputy Jumper and intentionally drove the Nissan into heavy, oncoming highway traffic. Kelly continued to drive away while dragging Deputy Jumper in front of oncoming vehicles, which proximately caused a collision resulting in Deputy Jumper’s death.”

According to the sheriff’s office’s arrest warrant, Kelly drove away and Jumper was “unable to disengage from Kelly and the Nissan. Shortly after, Deputy Jumper was then struck by an 18 wheeler and briefly pinned between the Nissan and 18 Wheeler.”

The crash on I-85 also resulted in the other two deputies, Kelly and Laureano being injured. They were all taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

SLED agents and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Agents seized four plastic bags found inside of a black laundry that contained men and women’s clothing during a search of the vehicle. The bags found contained crack cocaine and a Glock model 23 handgun.

Both Kelly and Laureano were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

During his bond hearing Thursday, Kelly was denied bond. He will also be held in contempt of court for 30 days due to repeatedly interrupting the judge.

Our crews at the hearing said Kelly refused an attorney and said he is not a U.S. citizen.

“If you’re not operating under the U.S. Constitution, they this is illegal and this is treason,” Kelly said.

New York state records show that he is convicted felon in New York, twice for drug-related offenses.

SLED confirmed Kelly is currently wanted in New York for an open warrant for possession of controlled substances.