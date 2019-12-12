SLED takes over murder investigation of Draneka Hopper in Cherokee county

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – A local family seeking justice tonight after the person accused of killing their loved one goes to jail on unrelated charges.

While the family is upset investigators are still investigating the murder charges.

The family of Draneka Hopper lost their loved one and on Monday they learned from the Cherokee County solicitors office that the accused would be behind bars…but not for murder.

“I want justice for my daughter and I don’t know what’s the hold up.” mother, Latoria Dowdle said. Hopper’s mother is still mourning her death more than two years after she was killed.

The families emotions are still raw even after Joshua Mosley was charged with murder after the coroner says Hopper was shot in the head.

Mosley will sit behind bars for 15 years. Mosley pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine’s.

“This year January 8th will be 3 years and it’s jus been hard. grandmother, Bernadette Jeffries said.

On January 8th 2017, Deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Morris Drive. That’s where they found Hopper inside the home unresponsive with a gun shot wound.

Murray Glenn with the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office, released a statement that said in part, “The murder on Joshua David Mosley was dismissed without prejudice with a leave to restore at a later date pending further investigation by law enforcement.”

Mr Glenn told us by phone, “We only have one shot to get it right and we need more evidence to do it.”

“As of this date if this case was to go to trial there’s a 60 to 40 chance this man could walk and then you can’t re-try.” Community Activist, Jack Logan Said.

At a press conference, back in October of 2018, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said that Mosley tried to get rid of evidence, connected to Hopper’s murder, under a bridge off Pacolet Highway.

“We know that he made phone calls to certain individuals that our investigators found during their investigation and that he admitted that he shot her.” Sheriff Mueller said.

According to the solicitors office, this case is still open, but investigators need the public’s help to convict the accused on murder charges.

The family learned that SLED has taken over the investigation.