SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Yesterday was Black Friday but Saturday is all about local businesses. And for one Upstate city, shopping locally this year was made more convenient.

Now that Black Friday is out of the way, it was small businesses’ turn to show off their merchandise.

“We decided we wanted to bring out several local artists, and vendors to support small businesses,” Cara Slattery, event organizer with Cara Bella Boutique said.

37 local businesses participated in the first “Small Business Saturday Festival” in downtown Spartanburg.

“A lot of the small businesses came together to have a big group event downtown instead of all the small businesses just kind of doing their own thing. I think it’s a good area being right downtown, and everyone in one spot and you can shop a lot of local small businesses in one location instead of driving all around town,” Brandi Dice, Owner of Art Lounge and Burg Apparel said.

And there’s is a lot to shop for, everything from Christmas décor, dog treats and even some rare finds.

“We do resin art, we make custom pieces, we do dragons, we do skulls, we do wolves,” Jennifer Lawless owner of Lawless Wonderscapes said.

“They are all going to be unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that you’re not ever going to be able to get anywhere else, that’s the same for all of our vendors here you’re not going to ever be able to find another piece just like this.”

And it’s these one-of-a-kind pieces that shoppers are choosing to support.

“We thought we would just walk around and enjoy the weather and the vendors,” Brooke Lydea said. “These are not chains, these are local businesses and they need as much support as possible as some Black Friday stores are already getting so much business because they are chains.”

American Express founded the Small Business Saturday campaign in 2010 as a way to encourage folks to show small businesses some love during the busiest shopping season.