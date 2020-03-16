Small businesses discuss strategies to stay afloat amid Coronavirus panic

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)

Small businesses are feeling the pinch as health officials recommend canceling events with large groups of people.

Local insurance broker Guy Furay said customers are asking him about Coronavirus testing, and how much it could cost them. He said he urges customers to be aware of free tests and that they may only be necessary for high risk individuals.

Andy Moorman a local attorney said he’s advising his staff on working remotely and with safety precautions to remain healthy.

Tammy Johnson of High Spirits Hospitality said customers are cancelling events constantly but no client is as upset as a bride before their wedding.

Johnson recommends having a small ceremony and postponing a larger ceremony for later in the year.

Johnson explained that supporting a small business can be as easy as ordering from a restaurant and tipping when you pick up the takeout or if you have a brick and mortar store, post items online for viewers to purchase.

Johnson said her main concern is making sure employees are informed and healthy.

“Don’t leave your employees in the dark and let them know what you’re doing as a business to take appropriate precautions. Let them know how their schedules might shift as well as make sure they are saving money. Give them that peace of mind that you are there to support them even if you cannot support them financially at least offering them food assistance, childcare, things like that that might make a big difference,” Johnson said.

Old Cigar Warehouse will host a blood drive on Wednesday from 10-3 more at highspiritshospitality.com/stronger

High Spirits Hospitality also shared this information from the Small Business Development Center below.