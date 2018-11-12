Small plane crashes near Myrtle Beach pier, pilot safe on beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) - A small plane has crashed near a pier in Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon, reports indicate.

The incident happened near Springmaid Pier with the plane ending up in the surf.

Myrtle Beach Fire Water Rescue teams are headed to the scene.

Initial reports indicate only the pilot was aboard the plane at the time.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said that the pilot was safe on the beach after the crash.

Kirk Lovell, the Director of Air Service and Business Development at the Myrtle Beach airport, said a general aviation aircraft is down in the water and the number of people onboard is unknown.