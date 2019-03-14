News

Small plane crashes near Transylvania Co. airport

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 08:17 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 08:56 PM EDT

TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) - One person was on board a plane that crashed near the Transylvania Community Airport near Pisgah Forest, Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:00pm near railroad tracks just off of Crab Creek Road behind the airport. North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the plane was around 500 yards from the runway.

It is not known whether the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the crash.

According to the Little River Volunteer Fire Department, there was a fuel leak after the crash and foam was used to clean up the leak.

Troopers say the only person on board was the pilot who was taken to Transylvania Regional Hospital as a precaution.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called to investigate the crash.

(A previous version of this story reported information from fire officials that two people were on board the plane, updated information from NC State Highway Patrol confirms that only one person was on board.)

