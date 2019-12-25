Smart social media practices make for a safe holiday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day it’s likely that people will post on social media about their gifts, trips, and family time.

A general glance as viral posts show that those subjects have been social media gold.

While many of your followers love to see posts like these, Spartanburg Police Department said thieves love those posts as well.

Spartanburg PD Captain Tim Suber said it’s best not to post about your gifts or where you’re traveling to, really don’t post anything in his opinion.

“I just highly discourage people from doing that. It’s never a good idea to post those things,” Suber said,”some of those other folks that are looking to take advantage of our citizens will take the opportunity and do some evil things with that.”

Spartanburg natives, Spencer Leonard and Chandler Arms, no longer live in the area and agreed that posting about their whereabouts and what they got for Christmas aren’t practices they support.

“Advertising what you got, especially, you know people can with social media a lot of times they can see where you live and see where you’re at. I wouldn’t do that for safety reasons,” Leonard said.

The Appiah family agreed with Leonard, 15 year old Adom Appiah has compassion versus safety as his reason for not posting.

“I’m just not really interested in showing off my gifts. I want to be respectful to other people who maybe don’t have the same amount of gifts that I have. I just want to kind of embrace the Christmas spirit in a different way,” Appiah said.

Another way to keep safe, according to DK Boutique & Spa Owner, Dinie Koller, stay focused on your surroundings instead of your phone.

She added that it’s especially important to be alert during this season.

“[Last year around Christmas] when I was leaving the store. I had two bags and someone grabs one of my bags,” Koller said,”you have to be careful.”

For those traveling for the holidays, Market on Main Owner, Amiee Cheek, said there is a way to post on your holiday vacation and still make sure your valubales are safe.

“Let your neighbors know, maybe they can be on the watch for you. Or, maybe they can come turn the lights on or off or at least have a presence there,” Cheek said.

Appiah said there is another way to posts about vacations, and not let the house be susceptible to theives.

“Typically if I post about a vacation it’s after I’ve left the place,” Appiah said.

Therefore, many people are in agreement, social media is great for sharing good news, but you have to make smart post choices.