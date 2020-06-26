Smart Start Partnership for Children looking for volunteers to sort and collect books

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA)- A Hendersonville children’s literacy nonprofit is finally able to welcome back volunteers, and they are in great need of people who don’t mind organizing things.

Smart Start Partnership for Children volunteer coordinator Carrie Ann Chandler said the organization looks to create a foundation for children to start school and move through the early years successfully by reading and having access to books.

She said she is looking for community outreach volunteers as well as volunteers to sort books and put them away.

Chandler said they will make sure safety precautions are taken, allowing one individual or family unit at a time to volunteer together. They should wear a cloth mask and sort, or sticker books outside on the picnic table if weather permits.

Community outreach volunteers will also attend community events and promote and register young children for Dolly Parton’s imagination library program offering free books for children. Assistance is also needed labeling books and delivering them to local pediatrician offices.

To help, call or email Carrie Ann to schedule a volunteer appointment. 828-693-1580 carrieann@smartstartpfc.org.