(WSPA) – If time is money, that connection was never stronger than these last few weeks before the end of the year.

In this 7NEWS Consumer Exclusive, we got expert advice on saving money by making smart year-end money moves and starting on the right foot in the new year.

Where is your money going?

“You can’t have more going out than you have going in,” Jason Davis, in Spartanburg, said.

The father-of-two evaluates holiday spending before those gifts are wrapped. His goal? To start the new year in the black.

“My wife and I have both looked at widdling things down, kind of trimming the fat so to speak,” Davis explained.

Davis said his banking app has made it easy.

“My banking app is awesome and it breaks down my expenses between like entertainment and gas and groceries,” Davis said.

It is a smart tool all year long that can help you see exactly where your money is going.

Offset gains with losses

Certified Financial Planner Beth Jeter Hrubala points to another wise money move that is ideal this time of year when it comes to your non-retirement investments in stocks, mutual funds, etc.

“This is one of my favorite things. It’s like a jigsaw puzzle. We do this at the end of every year, and basically we are harvesting tax losses,” Hrubala said. “And what that means is we are essentially matching any gains with losses.”

So check your portfolio.

Selling those losses could offset investment gains, or even your income taxes up to $3,000 annually and any overage can carry over to the next year.

Up your 401K contribution

Another smart money move that can lower your taxes is to increase your contribution to your employer-sponsored retirement plan. With one paycheck left, you have to act fast.

“Most tax deductions you have to write a check, give it to someone else so it’s money out of your pocket, but a retirement plan is the one thing you can write a check for or put money into and you’re not having to give it to somebody else,” according to Marc Elliott, a Certified Financial Planner with Elliott and Painter, LLC.

Check your savings interest rate

This is also a good time of year to see what’s in your personal vault so to speak, and make sure your savings account is earning the highest interest.

Kathy Hodges, in Spartanburg, made sure her savings interest rate is earning at least 4%.

“Let your money make money,” Hodges said. “That’s the easiest way. Instead of going out and working harder, take what you already have and make it work for you.”

A few more tax-saving moves

As for more year-end moves, if you have kids, contribute to a college savings plan to get state tax deductions.

Check out other purchases with tax advantages like electric vehicles and some home energy-saving products.

“I have an investment property that if I feel like I need to decrease my tax liability, then I look at purchasing things for my investment property so I can offset that for my taxable income,” Davis said.

What to do in January

Hrubala acknowledged it is a busy time of year during the holidays. She said there are two key steps everyone should take in the New Year if you can’t fit them in during December.

“First, look at your spending from the past year and see where you spent your money. Is that in line with your goals and priorities?” Second, revisit how much you are investing in your retirement. “I think the biggest regret we see from our older clients who are in retirement is they wish they had started sooner,” Hrubala said.

Contributing to retirement accounts early means that money will compound, growing much faster than if you try to play catch up later in life.

Davis is working towards the recommended annual contribution of 15% of your salary. But, as for budgeting, he’s got that one in the bag.

“It’s not about how much money you make, it’s about what you do with it. My mama taught me that,” he said with a smile.