GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville City Fire Department responded to a call for visible smoke at a QuikTrip.

Greenville Fire crews arrived at the QT on Rutherford Street, they began to investigate the source of the smoke. They determined an AC unit had an electrical surge that caused the smoke.

Greenville Fire said the QT confirmed with Duke Energy the reason for the surge.

The QT plans to remain open to serve customers for gas.