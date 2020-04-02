Smokies extend park closure through April

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced it will extend its closure through at least April 30 because of the coronavirus.
The national park had been scheduled to reopen Monday. The national park service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foothills Parkway and Spur will remain open.
During the closure, visitors can experience the park using digital tools including the park’s website where near real-time views can be seen via park webcams.
Click here to access the park’s webcam network page.
- Nissan recalls over 250K vehicles to replace Takata air bags
- Sumter National Forest closing boat ramps amid COVID-19 concerns
- Man wanted on assault and battery charges in Greer, police say
- Kentucky man admits to killing girlfriend following arrest in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
- Man faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges in Oconee Co.