Smokies head groundskeeper surprised with new puppy

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies’ head groundskeeper has received a wonderful surprise just a few weeks after his beloved companion “Hound Dog” passed away.

Smokies head groundskeeper Eric Taylor gifted a new puppy. The Boyd Sports Group, owners and operators of the Smokies, surprised him with the furry new friend in the spirit of the holidays.

An Early and Adorable Christmas Surprise! The Boyd Sports Group surprised Smokies Head Grounds Keeper, Eric, with a furry new friend! Show your love for the newest member of our family! Minor League Baseball Posted by Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The puppy is only 8 weeks old. No word on a name just yet.

Smokies grounds crew dog and fan favorite, Hound Dog, died last month after suffering a stroke.

The importance of Hound Dog to the Smokies community was no more apparent than when he went missing in September. The Smokies’ broadcaster offered season tickets as a reward for the return of the beloved canine, as did the president of the Smokies and one of their vendors added $250 cash. One woman went as far as offering one month of free rent/mortgage for the return of Hound Dog.

The Tennessee Smokies, a minor-league affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, play at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn.