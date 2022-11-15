GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- If you are a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program user in the Upstate, you should be cautious of scams that may occur.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, scams are spreading claiming that users’ EBT cards are locked.

DSS says it will never send clients text messages about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a 1-888- number and provide the client’s EBT card number to unlock the benefits.

If you are a SNAP recipient and receive a text claiming that your EBT card is locked, do not

respond to this message.

Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself from potential fraud involving SNAP benefits:

• Do not give your EBT card to non-authorized household members.

• Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN number to anyone outside your SNAP household,

as this would give an individual access to your benefits.

• Your EBT card cannot be accessed without a PIN; Change your PIN often. You can do that today

by calling the number on the back of your EBT card. You can also change your PIN online

at South Carolina EBT – Electronic Benefit Transfer (connectebt.com)

• Routinely check the balance of your EBT card to ensure that there have been no unauthorized

purchases. If you wish to check your balance online, make sure you are using Connect EBT

which is supported by South Carolina’s EBT vendor, Conduent. You can register and create a

client portal account on connectebt.com, or download the ConnectEBT mobile app on your

iPhone or Android phone.

To report suspicious activity or SNAP fraud, the public is encouraged to make a report to the USDA Office.

To stay on top of potential scams, please visit USDA’s SNAP scam alert webpage

at Scam Alerts | Food and Nutrition Service (usda.gov)



