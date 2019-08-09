SNL continues at Tryon International Equestrian Center with block party series for families

Summer isn’t over yet, especially at Tryon International Equestrian Center. The venue is still celebrating summer every Saturday night with their Saturday Night Lights series.

This is a free event every Saturday through October.

In August the center features a summer block party series through September 7.

Organizers said the carousel is a big draw for children and there is also a chalk art competition for kids and a dog pageant during the weekend of August 17.

On October 5, the Tryon Blockhouse Races will be held offering what organizers said is the premiere tailgating event.

There are more than ten restaurants on the premises as well as artist exhibits and more. Click their website here for more.