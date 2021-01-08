Snow brings joy to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)–Winter weather touching parts of Western North Carolina on Friday.

It’s two words that can get just about anybody excited–snow day. And that was the case in Hendersonville as the flakes began to fall. Snowmen lined the streets and some stores closed up shop as people enjoyed a few inches of snow on the ground.

Sisters Annalee, Alabama, and Adeline Trantham all have favorite ways to enjoy the snow.

“I just like to build snowmen and built snow forts,” Adeline said.

“I just like playing in it,” Alabama said.

“I like to make forts in it and do snowball fights,” Annalee said.

And they’re not the only ones.

“We’re still kids at heart,” Jerry Turner said.

Turner and Gina Williamson came up to Hendersonville from their home in Boiling Springs to enjoy the snow.

“To me it’s like god blanketed everything and said peace be still when the snow comes,” Williamson said. “And snow falling on us, it’s just cool.”

“Especially after being locked up all year because of this virus and all that’s been going on. It’s just nice to be able to get out,” Turner said.

And to get in a friendly snowball fight as well.