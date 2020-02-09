SCDOT warns drivers of possible ‘black ice’ after winter weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you plan on heading out on the road anytime soon, keep in mind the snow we saw early Saturday is leaving behind an icy trail.

Department of Transportation officials are warning drivers of the possibility for black ice after winter weather this week, especially on the I-85 corridor.

SCDOT is urging all motorists to use extreme caution on the I-85 Corridor in Upstate South Carolina tonight due to the possibility of icy road conditions. “Black Ice” could form from Friday’s heavy rainfall making roadways especially treacherous… pic.twitter.com/eifnDLgAmo — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) February 8, 2020

But the big white flakes were not stopping people from exploring the streets of downtown Greenville.

“I love it, I love it so much,” local resident Lindsay Herringshaw said.

In fact, Herringshaw told us she plans on making a whole day out of it.

“Probably just walk around, you don’t get this very often here,” Herringshaw told 7 news.

“It’s crazy right now,” resident Barry Tate said.

But Tate on the other hand doesn’t have much time to take it all in. He’s trying to get all of his work done for the day delivering furniture.

While Tate says the snow doesn’t bother him, just like most people- being stuck on slick roads does.

“Right now it’s not bothering me but I know this temperature is getting ready to drop so it’s going to get a little hectic out here,” Tate said.

As temperatures drop into the night, all the snow that’s been falling could make for some icy roads.

Tate told us he plans on spending the rest of his night hunkered down in his home.

Officials warn that into Saturday night and the early morning hours is when you could see black ice on the roads.

You’re urged to use caution and don’t speed.