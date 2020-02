The snow left as quickly as it came. But the images from our viewers that capture the excitement are lasting.

Students at Oakview Elementary got an unexpected break outside during the rare flurry. Mrs. Young and Mrs. Green’s kindergarten class there tried to catch the flakes on their tongue.

And little Maverick turned weather reporter, and what a great job he did.

A big thanks to all our viewers for being our eyes and ears during old man winter’s visit.