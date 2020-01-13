Social Media Listening Center in Clemson tracks Championship game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of local social media users and football fans are sounding off on social media before the big NCAA Championship game tonight.

From tweets, to photos, even videos showing support for their favorite team. These posts are all being tracked in the Social Media Listening Center at Clemson University.

A series of large screens cover the wall showing all social media hot topics for the day in real time.

“We focus on social media and we pull public posts so we can develop a story around the topics that we’re focusing on in that time frame” said Mackenzie Smith, a Clemson University student.

The Social Media Listening Center is open to all students by appointment, and allows them to view in depth analytics across all major social media platforms, and can even track activity from countries around the world.

In just the past 7 days they’ve seen around 79, 00 tweets and 7,800 YouTube comments all about the national championship game.

The software has capabilities that allow students to track the conversations that happen with other events, and issues not only statewide but around the world.

“One day we may be targeting the Clemson championship game another we may be tracking the impeachment hearings” said Will Henderson, Associate Director of The Social Media Listening Center.

According to Henderson, the software detected a spike in social media activity surrounding the game tonight as we get closer. Even when adding in the 39,000 non-tracked tweets, fans are posing around 80% positive content and 70% of the content is being created by men.

As for the most used hashtag on Twitter, “#GEAUXTIGERS” is in the lead followed by “#ALLIN”.