Social media threat against Greer H.S. unfounded, extra patrols on campus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a possible threat was posted on social media, saying a student might bring a weapon to Greer High School on Friday.

Administrators at the high school were made aware of the post late Thursday night and immediately notified the Greer Police Department.

A student was mentioned in the post. That student was interviewed by law enforcement and it was determined that the student did not make the post and the threat was not credible.

As a precaution, extra law enforcement officers and district personnel were on campus on Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Here is part of a statement sent to WSPA by the Greenville County School District, regarding the incident:

“Unfortunately, social media posts of this nature are becoming more common and they sow fear and anxiety very quickly. School administrators and law enforcement are continuing to investigate the source of the post.”