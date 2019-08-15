Social media threats about possible shooting at area Walmarts a hoax, Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation into a possible shooting threat at Walmart locations in the area was revealed to be a hoax.

We reported earlier that police were investigating social media posts about potential violence at Walmart this upcoming weekend.

The social media message said:

“Whatever you do this weekend do not go to Wal-Mart for nothing at

all pass this on to family and friends. Got this info from a police officer that is a family member they arrested a man for gun threats and he told that he was not the only one and that his accomplices will be going to different Wal-Mart stores and shooting. Not a game this is real……”

On Thursday, sheriff’s office officials determined the social media threat to be a hoax, saying the posts have been circulating nationwide and that the location names were being altered.

“Our local law enforcement is aware, but at this time everything leads to this being false.” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office and the Greenwood City Police Department have met with management of both Walmart locations in the area.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who hears of an individual making any types of threats to call local law enforcement.

“Random ‘Sharing’ and ‘Posting’ on Facebook or any other social media outlet generates panic and does not help us prevent potential problems,” according to the release.