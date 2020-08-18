Socially-distanced desks and masks, Spartanburg parents weigh-in on first day of school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s back in the classroom for many students. Monday was the first day of school for a lot of students across the upstate.

Cars flooded the parking lot at Fairforest Middle School once again, all for a day parents like Gloria Couch have been waiting for.

“The kids loved it, they enjoyed the day so they’re happy to be back,” said Spartanburg Mom, Gloria Couch.

She said her kids have been counting down the days until they could get back in the classroom. Her son shared with us his favorite subject.

“All of them,” said Gloria’s son.

They told us getting used to the socially-distanced desks and masks was a breeze. The biggest thing they and other families said they will need to adjust to, lunch.

“They brought it in the classroom and had it in individual containers and so that’s something they’re going to have to work out and get used to,” said Spartanburg Mom, Tiffany Eubanks.

Across district lines, leaders with Spartanburg County School District Three told us they’re also happy with how the first day went, especially after months of anticipation.

“We really have great parents who are involved in their student’s lives and they were making sure ahead of time they understood the difference between hybrid and virtual, and making sure they’re keeping their student as safe as possible,” said Public Information Officer with Spartanburg County School District Three, Aly Myles.

Spokesperson Aly Myles with the district told us the mask-wearing rule went as planned, even with the younger grades.

“They were showing off their masks, they wanted to show their design to their friends,” Myles said.

As a lot of parents get back in the routine of picking up their kids from school, others like Tesa Cook, picked a different route.

“I picked up his Chromebook, all his supplies for the virtual academy,” said Spartanburg Mom, Tesa Cook.