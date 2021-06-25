‘Soil your Undies’: Greenville Co. Soil and Water launches series to promote soil health

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Leaders at Greenville County Soil and Water Conservation District (GCSWCD) launched a virtual series aimed at teaching residents some fun ways to test their soil health.

Conservationists are kicking off the series by partnering with the Greenville County Library System to host the ‘Soil your Undies’ challenge.

The “Soil Your Undies” challenge was created in 2018 by Oregon farmers, working with their local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) and NRCS, as a fun way to build public interest in soil health.

For the challenge, attendees will bury a pair of 100 precent cotton undies in their soil — and leave it buried for 60 days to see how the microbes break down the cotton material.

Conservationists at GCSWCD said the healthier the soil —the easier and less expensive it’ll be to manage your land.

“Trying to improve the health of your soil makes land management so much easier. If you have healthy soil you don’t need to use much fertilizer,” Chaneen Haler, stormwater programs coordinator at GCSWCD said, “If you have healthy soil, that means you’ll have dense, beautiful and black soil instead of so much clay.”

The ‘Soil your Undies’ challenge virtual training will happen this Tuesday.

