Solar, wind energy struggle as coronavirus takes toll

Wind turbines stand in various stages of completion at the Reading Wind Facility in Reading, Kan., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Although the wind power project has experienced some delays in delivery of some foreign-sourced parts and had to implement social distancing measures, the project is on schedule to be completed in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK (AP) — From New York to California, the U.S renewable energy industry is reeling from the new coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed construction and sowed doubts about major projects on the drawing board.

Up to 120,000 U.S. jobs in solar and 35,000 in wind could be lost, trade groups say. Leaders say they’re confident the future is bright.

But the worldwide slowdown is delaying a transition to cleaner energy that scientists say is not happening quickly enough to curtail climate change.