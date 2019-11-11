Soldier from the Upstate surprises sister at school on Veterans’ Day

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A local soldier who had been stationed overseas for about a year surprised his younger sister at school during a Veterans’ Day ceremony.

7 News was there for the special reunion.

“I try to call them. Over there, we are 14 hours ahead, so it’s tough talking to my family,” Anthony Ziegler said.

Anthony Ziegler has been stationed in South Korea for about eight months and has been missing his family more than ever–especially his little sister, Lacey Rosenbaum.

“Before I left, I always helped her out with her homework,” he said. “She looks up to me. I know she does. She looks at what I do and she takes it into consideration of how she wants her future to be.”

Ziegler decided he wanted to do something special, so he came home, without warning, to surprise her.

Lacey is in 4th grade at the Wellford Academy of Science & Technology, and her school had a Veterans’ Day program on Monday.

“I said, ‘It’s a bummer that Tony can’t make it,'” Lacey Rosenbaum said. “Because he’s in the army right now.”

Little did Rosenbaum know, they would have a special visitor at that program. And that special visitor was her brother and best friend, Anthony Ziegler.

“I thought, ‘Is that really him or is that just someone else? Am I just getting my hopes high or something?’ Then I heard the last name and I was like, ‘Yes, that’s Tony,'” Rosenbaum said.

Ziegler said it was the best feeling in the world to see the smile on his little sister’s face.

“Pick her up and get that hug that I haven’t gotten in a while. And that hug was something special,” he said.

And Lacey told 7 News it’s hard to put into words what the surprise meant to her.

“I didn’t know what to say. It was awesome,” she said.

Anthony Ziegler told 7 News he will have to head back to South Korea at the end of the week, but he will be back in the states in five months.

Ziegler has been serving in the army for about a year and a half. We thank him for his service.