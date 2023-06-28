SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate soldier surprised his siblings early Tuesday morning when he returned home from Hawaii where he had been stationed for almost a year.

BJ Owens, of Spartanburg, has been stationed in Hawaii with the United State Army for 11 months.

His parents recorded the moment Owens walked through the door surprising both his sister Grace and his brother Danny.

At the beginning of the video. the mother asked Grace to do a dance. She started to dance as the door opens and BJ yells, “Yeahhh.”

Grace and Danny ran up to Owens and give him a great, big hug.

At the end of the video, you can hear the father say, “She’s not going to let him go.”

Owens will be home for two weeks enjoying time with his family.