Solicitor honors ‘tireless’ work of Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigator

Lieutenant Kenon Parnell, left, was honored Tuesday with the 2019 Solicitor’s Award for Cherokee County Law Enforcement Excellence presented by Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette (Credit: Solicitor’s Office)

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy credited with solving murders and re-opening cold cases that led to criminal charges was recognized for his work.

Lieutenant Kenon Parnell was honored Tuesday with the 2019 Solicitor’s Award for Cherokee County Law Enforcement Excellence.

Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette presented Parnell with the award.

“Lt. Parnell is a tireless worker. He will not quit until the job is done,” Barnette said in a news release about the award.

Parnell, one of five investigators with the sheriff’s office, has signed arrest warrants on 60 suspects for alleged crimes ranging from credit card fraud to murder in the past year, according to the solicitor’s office.

Prosecutors credit Parnell with solving three homicides and re-opening Drenika Hopper’s case, leading to Joshua Mosley being charged with murder. The other homicide cases include Janet Smith on Concord Acres Drive, Montrell McMullens at The Sugar Shack and Jerry Scalf Jr. on Coach Hill Drive, according to the solicitor’s office.

A committee of law enforcement officers selected Parnell for the honor, which included tickets to a Carolina Panthers football game and BMW for a weekend.

Aaron Medley with the S.C. Highway Patrol and Dustin Harvey of the Gaffney Police Department were also recognized.

Barnette thanked the community for supporting the awards ceremony.

“Police officers and their families richly deserve a night of rest and relaxation for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe,” Barnette said.

