Solicitor responds to suspended Sheriff Will Lewis’ motion to dismiss charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorneys for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis asked for some charges against him to be dismissed, saying some misconduct charges were too vague. 

Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett filed a response Tuesday arguing why the charges should stand.

Brackett used case law examples, criminal conviction statistics and statute references when explaining why Lewis’ motion to quash the indictments should be denied. 

Will Lewis was indicted after being accused of having an extramartial affair during a taxpayer-funded trip to Charlotte in 2018. Lewis admitted to the affair but denied any criminal wrongdoing. 

