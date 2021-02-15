Some Clemson bars are asking for compromise on Covid restrictions

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Bars in Clemson are struggling financially trying to meet health requirements during the pandemic.

Now, owners and employees are speaking out after some have shut their doors temporarily.

After Clemson Police and City Council got ahold of videos from a large bar gathering several weeks ago, the reigns got tighter for Covid restrictions downtown, only allowing the amount of people as seats inside bars and restaurants,

Some bars are saying they can’t operate the way the city is asking them to and make a profit.

Jay Gwinn is a student and works at the bar Study Hall in Clemson.

“I know personally and a lot of other bartenders it’s cut my weekly income by about 80%,” Gwinn said.

They’ve been able to keep the doors open but some haven’t.

Gwinn said, “Triple T’s has been shut down since the first weekend in January and from my understanding they’re not planning to open up until these capacity restrictions are kind of rolled back.”

The manager at 356 in Clemson told me she’s seen a trend of students traveling to other cities in the upstate to go to bars.

She says this takes away a ton of revenue that small businesses need right now.

That’s why Gwinn started a petition which already has thousands of signatures.

“While I think that city council had good intentions when they implemented these mandates, I don’t necessarily think the repercussions are what they envisioned,” Gwinn said.

The hope is that the city would lift some of the new rules.

“Whether we go back to the state mandates or not I think we should kind of take a closer look at some of the things being implemented and come to a compromise that’s going to keep the residents and students safe but also allow these businesses to survive these difficult economic times,” Gwinn said.

Gwinn says City Council is voting Monday on whether or not to extend the restrictions.