Some grocery stores adding protective barriers between customers and employees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Some grocery stores are putting up protective shields to keep Covid-19 from spreading among shoppers and their employees.



“I think that would be a good idea because it’s concerning safety,” said BI-LO shopper Carolyn Babb.

Harris Teeter’s Greenville store is set to have shields up at their check out points, pharmacy, and customer service counters by the end of business Thursday, according to a company spokesperson.

One shopper said she thinks it’s smart to take these precautions.

“Because so far South Carolina I think is doing very well, but we don’t know what’s coming,” said Harris Teeter shopper Andrea McKinnie.

Publix has announced all of its stores should have plexiglass barriers installed at cash registers, as well as pharmacy and customer service counters within two weeks.

BI-LO is also strengthening safety measures, adding plexiglass partitions to those same locations at all stores by April 3.

To maintain social distance, BI-LO is placing marks on the floor at its check out lines to make sure customers keep a two-cart distance between each other.

“That will remind people because you will forget if you’re not used to it, and that will remind you to stay six feet away,” Babb said.





